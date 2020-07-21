81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV

Part Ten

Family Secrets

Crime

Mobbed Up podcast: ‘Family Secrets — Part 10’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2020 - 5:00 am
 

The front page of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on June 17, 1986, features the headline, "Warran ...
The front page of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on June 17, 1986, features the headline, "Warrant issued for Spilotro." Anthony Spilotro had been reported missing in Illinois the day before.

The murder of Anthony Spilotro would go unsolved for more than two decades.

The reputed Las Vegas enforcer for the Chicago mob had been visiting family in Oak Park, Ill., between court appearances in Las Vegas when he went missing. He was last seen on June 14, 1986, driving away from the home of his brother, Michael Spilotro, who was in the vehicle with him.

On June 16, Ann Spilotro, Michael’s wife and Tony’s sister-in-law, reported the brothers missing. The following morning, a U.S. Magistrate signed an arrest warrant for Tony when he missed a court deadline to return to Las Vegas.

Oak Park Police stated on June 19, five days after the brothers were last seen, “We’re getting an awful lot of crank calls. The last thing we heard was that they had moved into an apartment here in Oak Park and that somebody saw them doing their laundry.”

That tip, along with many others, would not lead authorities any closer to the Spilotro brothers. On Friday, June 20, the Review-Journal reported that authorities were working with two principal theories: the brothers were in hiding, or they had been killed.

Spilotro’s underworld reign, and his supposed dream of becoming the Chicago mob boss, ended in a shallow grave at a lonely Indiana cornfield.

Phil LaVelle

The latter theory proved correct when a farmer in rural Indiana, about 60 miles outside of Chicago, discovered a patch of loose dirt on his property. It turned out to be a shallow grave housing the badly beaten bodies of Michael and Tony Spilotro. Dr. John Pless, the forensic pathologist who examined the bodies, determined they had been in the grave for several days and that blunt force injuries, probably caused by hands or feet, caused the deaths.

Following the discovery, Review-Journal reporter Phil LaVelle wrote, “Spilotro’s underworld reign, and his supposed dream of becoming the Chicago mob boss, ended in a shallow grave at a lonely Indiana cornfield.”

The murders of the Spilotro brothers would remain unsolved until a government investigation, Operation Family Secrets, led to convictions over two decades later.

The bodies of Anthony and Michael Spilotro were found buried at the edge of this cornfield near ...
The bodies of Anthony and Michael Spilotro were found buried at the edge of this cornfield near Morocco, Indiana, in June 1986. The Spilotro brothers had been reported missing for more than a week. (AP Photo/Chicago Tribune, Frank Hanes)

Mobbed Up, Part 10: “Family Secrets”

On part 10 of Mobbed Up, ex-Chicago mob associate Frank Calabrese Jr., who testified in the 2007 Family Secrets trial, shares his story, including his family’s involvement in the Spilotro murders.

The episode also reveals the outcome of the FBI’s “Strawman” investigation, a far-reaching mob investigation sparked by an electronic surveillance operation in Kansas City, Mo.

Where and how to listen

“Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas” is available for free on all major podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more.

Search for “Mobbed Up” on your preferred mobile podcasting app and tap “subscribe” or “follow,” or click here to listen to the series on the Review-Journal website.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Related
On Oct. 4, 1982, Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal turned the key in his Cadillac, setting off a fiery ex ...
‘Mobbed Up’ podcast: ‘Strawman — Part 8’
By / RJ

Part 8 of ‘Mobbed Up’ tells the story of the start of the FBI’s Strawman investigation, through electronic surveillance audio and interviews with former members of law enforcement in Kansas City.

The Flamingo hotel as it appeared in the 1950s (Courtesy Nevada State Museum)
‘Mobbed Up’ podcast: ‘Open City — Part 4’
By / RJ

This installment of “Mobbed Up” delves into the history of organized crime in Las Vegas from the 1930s up to the 1960s and sets the stage for the arrival of Frank Cullotta and Tony Spilotro in the 1970s.

Las Vegas mob enforcer Tony Spilotro’s house sold
By / RJ

A week after it went on the market, murdered mobster Tony “The Ant” Spilotro’s former Las Vegas house found a buyer. As the seller hoped, the notorious former owner proved a unique marketing opportunity.

John Momot’s death prompts memories of 1979 car fire

Las Vegas attorney John Momot Jr. was as fine a man as people said after he died April 12 at age 74. I liked and admired his legal abilities as a criminal defense attorney. But there was a mysterious moment in Momot’s past.

Mob Museum panel reveals new story
By Jane Ann Morrison / RJ

The stories about the mob and the media were amusing and riveting at a recent Mob Museum panel, but I’d heard most of them, covered them or lived them. Except for this one.

‘Casino’ unflinching in its view of Las Vegas and its mob past
By Carol Cling / RJ

Most made-in-Vegas movies — from “Ocean’s Eleven” (1960 or 2001, take your pick) to “The Hangover” — are just like tourists. They hit the town, they gaze in wonder at the neon-bedecked excess, they survive assorted hijinks. Then they go home. But a few Vegas movies get us, really get us, right where we live. And no movie fills that bill better than “Casino.”