Mom killed, son arrested in suspected DUI crash in Sun City Anthem

A man suspected of impaired driving was arrested in a crash that killed his mother, police said.

Oscar Perez (Henderson Police Department)

The crash was was reported at 4:43 p.m. near Sun City Anthem Drive and Volunteer Boulevard and involved a 2015 Ford SUV, 2014 Jeep SUV and a 1997 Ford pickup truck, according to a statement from Henderson police on Wednesday. The SUVs were stopped at the intersection when the pickup, traveling south on Sun City Anthem, crashed into them.

The driver of the pickup, 53-year-old Oscar Perez, was arrested and booked on charges of driving with a revoked license, failure to decrease speed and impaired driving resulting in death, according to jail records.

Perez told police he was driving his parents to the grocery store and his mother grabbed his arm and told him to stop speeding, according to an arrest report released Thursday.

When he looked back at the road he smashed into the vehicle in front of him, Perez told police. He refused to take Field Sobriety Tests, but showed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, detectives wrote in the report.

His mother, identified in the report as Patricia Perez, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police later said the 83-year-old woman died.

Perez was arrested in November on a suspected impaired driving case, but was released because the prosecutors had not charged him. Another hearing is scheduled for June, according to court records.

He is being held on $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Monday.

