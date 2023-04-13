Mom suspected of DUI while picking up child at school

The incident marked the second such case in which a mother suspected of being intoxicated tried to pick up her child from an elementary school, officials said.

A mother faces charges after trying to pick up a child from school while allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident marked the second such case in which a mother suspected of being intoxicated tried to pick up her child from a school, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Hanon Daigler responded to Mt. Charleston Elementary School for a report of a DUI at approximately 2:40 p.m. on March 27, according to an arrest report, after a school employee reportedly called dispatch and stated a woman who appeared intoxicated was attempting to pick up her student.

The witness said two other children were inside her SUV when the woman arrived at the school.

“Upon arrival, I observed the only blue SUV near the school campus that was not parked in a parking stall,” Daigler’s arrest report said. “I made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Geraldine Conrad.”

While speaking to Conrad, the deputy said he could smell the distinct odor of alcohol coming from her breath, the arrest report said.

Conrad then began to exit the vehicle while uttering the words, “Let’s go,” according to Daigler’s report.

“I asked Geraldine if she would submit to a field-sobriety test to which she stated, “No, I am drunk, so I would fall,” according to Daigler’s report. “Geraldine also stated that she had drunk approximately six Fireball Whiskey shots within the past hour.”

Following Daigler’s initial investigation, Conrad was arrested and now is facing charges of driving under the influence, child endangerment and possession of an open container inside the vehicle.

After arriving at the Nye County Detention Center, Conrad agreed to a breath test where she registered a .183 and .192 respectively. The legal DUI limit in the state of Nevada is .08 and under or .04 for commercial drivers.

Bail amount for Conrad was set at $10,950.

Earlier incident

A similar incident in which a mother reportedly tried to pick up her student from a Nye County elementary school while allegedly intoxicated also occurred on March 27.

The Pahrump Valley Times reported earlier that a mother was arrested at Manse Elementary for DUI on that date.

