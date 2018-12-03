Mom’s boyfriend arrested in Las Vegas on child abuse charges

More than a year after an infant was hospitalized in Las Vegas with internal bleeding, the mother’s boyfriend has been arrested on child abuse charges, newly released documents show.

Kiandre Fox, 24, was arrested on Nov. 13 and faces charges of child abuse and neglect with substantial bodily harm, according the Clark County Detention Center’s website.

Fox and the girl’s mother, Daryl White, took the 11-month-old child to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Nov. 3, 2017, to be examined for bed bug bites. A nurse examined the child and discovered abnormal bruising on the child’s abdomen, cheeks and temples and loop marks and abrasions on her back and right hip.

When the nurse asked the couple about the bruises, White said the child received them due to a faulty stroller. The nurse determined that the explanation provided by the mother was inconsistent with the child’s injuries and called police. A CT scan showed that the child had suffered a subdural hemorrhage, or bleeding on the brain.

A doctor who examined the girl said the loop marks located on the child’s back were most likely caused by some sort of wire or thin cord that was folded in two. When asked by police if a child falling from a stroller could cause subdural hemorrhaging, the doctor said “absolutely not.”

The child was listed in stable but serious condition at the time of her admission last year. No details on the outcome of her medical treatment were immediately available on Monday.

