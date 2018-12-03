Mom’s boyfriend arrested in Las Vegas on child abuse counts

More than a year after an infant was hospitalized in Las Vegas with internal bleeding, the mother’s boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kiandre Fox, 24, was arrested on two warrants Nov. 13 and faces charges of child abuse and neglect with substantial bodily harm, court documents show.

According to court documents:

Fox and the girl’s mother, Daryl White, took the then-11-month-old to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Nov. 3, 2017, to be examined for bedbug bites. A nurse discovered abnormal bruising on the child’s abdomen, cheeks and temples and loop marks and abrasions on her back and right hip.

White told the nurse the child had suffered the bruises because of a faulty stroller. The nurse determined that the explanation was inconsistent with the injuries and called police. A CT scan showed that the child had suffered a subdural hemorrhage, or bleeding on the brain.

A doctor who examined the girl said the loop marks were most likely caused by wire or thin cord that was folded in two. When asked by police if a child falling from a stroller could cause subdural hemorrhaging, the doctor said “absolutely not.”

The child was listed in stable but serious condition at the time of her admission last year. No details on the outcome of her medical treatment were available Monday.

