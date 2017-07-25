Moped rider in Las Vegas hit-and-run dies of injuries

A woman whose moped was struck by an automobile in a hit-and-run crash in early July in southeast Las Vegas has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Clark County Coroner vehicle. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

She was Stacy Peters, 48, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

On July 6, a 2014 Velocity Moped ridden by Peters collided with an unidentified gray sedan about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Channel 10 Drive, police said in a news release. The sedan failed to stop and drove off.

Peters was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, according to the Metro release.

The coroner’s office said she died on July 20.

Metro’s Fatal Detail was not notified at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the gray sedan or its driver is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is the 80th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction so far in 2017.

