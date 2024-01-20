60°F
Crime

Moped rider killed in hit-and-run crash, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2024 - 2:17 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A moped rider was killed late Friday in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Las Vegas.

Kenneth Frank, 68, was later located and arrested on one count each of reckless driving and fleeing the scene of a crash, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim, a 66-year-old Las Vegas resident, died at the scene, according to police.

The crash was reported shortly before midnight on East Flamingo and South Pecos roads.

The moped rider was eastbound on Flamingo when Frank’s Ford F-150 hit him from behind, police said.

“A collision occurred when the Ford failed to slow when approaching the intersection,” police said.

Police said investigators canvassed the area and found the truck, which matched a description of a vehicle seen on surveillance footage that captured the crash.

Frank “did not show any signs of impairment,” police said.

The victim — the 11th person to be fatally injured in a crash in Metro’s jurisdiction this year — will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

