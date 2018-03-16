More than a dozen shot in random paintball gun attacks

More than a dozen people have been attacked in a series of random paintball gun shootings over the past month, Las Vegas police said Thursday.

The attacks date back to Feb. 17 and have happened in several areas of the valley, police said. The intersections near where the paintball shootings happened include Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard; Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard; and Washington Avenue and Buffalo Drive.

The shooter or shooters have used different vehicles in the attacks, but police did not provide descriptions.

Anyone with information on the paintball shootings can call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-8577. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

