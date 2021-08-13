Morning bomb threat delays classes at Henderson high school

Police were investigating a bomb threat Friday morning at Foothill High School in Henderson.

A Clark County School District police car is seen in front of the entrance of Foothill High School in Henderson, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Police are investigating a bomb threat called in to the school. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Students were evacuated from Foothill High School in Henderson Friday morning, Aug. 13, 2021, after a bomb threat was called into the school, according to Clark County School District police. (Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 7 a.m., the school received a call that “several explosive devices” were hidden inside the building,” Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said. The school was evacuated, and officials searched the buildings but found no suspicious items.

Students were taken to the College of Southern Nevada campus across the street while police and school staff searched the building, Zink said.

Classes have since resumed, but students may note an increased police presence on campus today, Zink said.

The school district sent a message to parents about the evacuation that said the threat was “unsubstantiated.”

“Making threats to schools is a crime and can result in criminal prosecution,” it added.

The campus also was placed on a soft lockdown for about 45 minutes after school Thursday due to an “unsubstantiated threat,” according to another message sent to parents.

Further information on that incident was not immediately available on Friday.

