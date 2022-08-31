102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Crime

Mother faces 15 charges in crash that left her children critically injured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2022 - 7:12 pm
 
Updated August 30, 2022 - 7:33 pm
Kazjah Dillon (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Kazjah Dillon (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A North Las Vegas mother faces more than a dozen charges after a crash left her two young children injured.

Kazjah Dillon, 24, crashed a Chrysler 200 into a sign at around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday near Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

An infant and a child about a year old were taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said at the time.

The children were unrestrained in the car.

Police spokesman Alex Cuevas said Tuesday that the infant remained in critical condition and that the 1-year-old had been released from the hospital.

Dillon is due in court on Wednesday and faces a felony charge of DUI, along with 14 misdemeanor counts including child endangerment, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance, driving without a valid license, two child restraint violations, speeding, failing to maintain a travel lane, and failing to render aid.

As of late Tuesday, Dillon remained in custody.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
2
Vegas Nation crew projects Raiders’ 53-man roster
Vegas Nation crew projects Raiders’ 53-man roster
3
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
4
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
5
Raiders cut Alex Leatherwood, trade Trayvon Mullen
Raiders cut Alex Leatherwood, trade Trayvon Mullen
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST