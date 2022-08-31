Mother faces 15 charges in crash that left her children critically injured

An infant and a child about a year old were taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said at the time of the crash. The children were unrestrained in the car.

A North Las Vegas mother faces more than a dozen charges after a crash left her two young children injured.

Kazjah Dillon, 24, crashed a Chrysler 200 into a sign at around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday near Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

An infant and a child about a year old were taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said at the time.

The children were unrestrained in the car.

Police spokesman Alex Cuevas said Tuesday that the infant remained in critical condition and that the 1-year-old had been released from the hospital.

Dillon is due in court on Wednesday and faces a felony charge of DUI, along with 14 misdemeanor counts including child endangerment, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance, driving without a valid license, two child restraint violations, speeding, failing to maintain a travel lane, and failing to render aid.

As of late Tuesday, Dillon remained in custody.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.