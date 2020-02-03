Mother of baby dumped in North Las Vegas dumpster in ICE custody

The U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said the mother of the baby found in a North Las Vegas dumpster in January was in the country illegally.

Raul Ramos and Adriana Hernandez, the couple accused of leaving a dead baby in a North Las Vegas dumpster, appear in court at North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Adriana Hernandez, 32, and her husband Raul Ramos, 52, were arrested Jan. 24 after their 3-month-old son was found dead in a dumpster behind the apartment complex where they used to live. They were booked into Las Vegas City Jail on three counts of child abuse or neglect and one count of destroying or concealing evidence.

ICE officers took Hernandez into custody on Wednesday on an immigration detainer after she and Ramos were released from jail while the prosecutors prepared charges against them.

Spokeswoman Paige Hughes said Saturday that Hernandez is in ICE custody at the Henderson Detention Center, “pending immigration proceedings before the Executive Office for Immigration Review.”

