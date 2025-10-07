Motorcyclist, 75, dies 2 days after crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

A motorcyclist has died two days after a crash involving a driver suspected of impairment in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Irving Falkoff, 75, died Monday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred just before 2:40 p.m. Saturday on West Ann Road at the intersection with Old Grove Way, near North Decatur Boulevard.

Investigators say that a 2013 Harley Davidson Road King was eastbound on Ann when a 2020 Kia Sorento operated by Christopher Vohs, 44, was attempting a left turn from Old Grove from a marked stop sign.

The driver of the Kia failed to yield the right of way, pulling into the motorcycle’s path of travel, causing the motorcycle to crash into the left front fender of the vehicle, sending the rider into the roadway.

Police say Vohs showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a felony county of DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, result in substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor count of failing to yield right of way involving left turn in intersection.

Vohs, who was released on $50,000 bond, is scheduled for an initial hearing Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Falkoff’s death marks the 123rd traffic-related fatality for Metro in 2025.

