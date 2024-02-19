65°F
Crime

Motorcyclist dies after crash impaired man tried to flee, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2024 - 11:22 am
 

A woman in her 40s died two days after a crash between her Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Dodge Challenger driven by an impaired man who tried to flee from the scene, North Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened Friday at about 8:45 a.m. at Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive.

The woman, who hadn’t yet been publicly identified Monday, died Sunday at University Medical Center, police said in a news release.

The Dodge Challenger’s driver, Robert McKinney II, tried to leave the scene but officers were able to take him into custody, police said.

McKinney was booked into the North Las Vegas jail on DUI and hit-and-run charges, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

