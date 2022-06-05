96°F
Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2022 - 1:32 pm
 
A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in central Las Vegas.

The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Rancho Drive and Turquoise Lane, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A 2001 Harley-Davidson was heading south when a Dodge Ram, which was traveling north, turned in front of the motorcycle at the intersection, causing the wreck, police said.

The pickup then crashed into a stopped car, and the pickup driver fled on foot before he was arrested, police said.

He was identified as Armando Alcantara-Pichardo, 38.

The suspect was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of DUI, duty to stop at the scene of a crash, and a traffic violation, records show.

The 35-year-old rider, an Ely resident who died at the scene, was the 65th person to die on Metro-patrolled roads this year.

He is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

