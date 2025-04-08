Motorcyclist dies in northwest Las Vegas crash; driver hit with DUI charges

A motorcyclist died in a crash involving another vehicle in northwest Las Vegas.

A motorcyclist died in a crash involving another vehicle Monday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas.

The 4:13 p.m. crash happened on West Lone Mountain Road, west of North Rainbow Boulevard.

A 43-year-old man, operating a 2023 Harley Davidson Road Glide Special, died in the collision, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

In a statement, police said the Harley was traveling west on Lone Mountain Road approaching the private drive of 4949 Rancho Drive. A 2006 Toyota Corolla entered the travel lanes of Lone Mountain Road southbound from the private drive of 4949 Rancho Drive. The driver of the Toyota failed to yield to the Harley Davidson and entered its path of travel.

“A collision occurred when the front of the Harley Davidson contacted the left front of the Toyota,” the statement said. “The rider of the Harley Davidson was ejected from the motorcycle onto the roadway.”

The motorcyclist was “transported to UMC Trauma for substantial injuries. Despite all life-saving efforts, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at UMC.”

“The driver of the Toyota claimed injuries and was transported to UMC,” Metro said in release.

The Toyota driver also displayed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUI-related charges, the release said. The driver was identified as Edward Dukes, 28, of Las Vegas.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 50th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025. The crash remains under investigation.