Crime

Motorcyclist dies of injuries in DUI wreck

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2023 - 12:19 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A motorcyclist critically injured earlier this month in east Las Vegas in a crash with a pickup truck driven by a suspected drunk driver has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcycle rider, a 20-year-old male Las Vegas resident who was not identified, was traveling east on East Tropicana Avenue approaching South Palm Street on his 2023 Kawasaki at 11:35 p.m. June 1 when he collided with a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, police said.

The pickup had been heading west on Tropicana and the driver, Samuel Gonzalez, 31, of Las Vegas, prepared to make a left turn onto South Palm Street but drove into the path of the motorcycle, officers reported.

Emergency crews took the motorcycle rider to Sunrise Hospital for life-threatening injuries, and he was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Gonzales showed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI, police said.

He faces felony charges of reckless driving and DUI with substantial bodily harm, plus failure to yield right of way, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

A judge ordered him to stop driving and wear a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device and set a status check hearing on his case for Thursday, court records show.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

