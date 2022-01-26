Motorcyclist hurt in Summerlin hit-and-run

The crash occurred near Alta Drive and Fox Hill Drive just after 3 p.m., police said.

Metropolitan Police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Summerlin on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of Alta Drive and Fox Hill Drive at 3:07 p.m. in response to a motorcyclist who had been hit by a car.

Police said the motorcyclist has been taken to University Medical Center, and the driver of the car fled the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.