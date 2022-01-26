54°F
Motorcyclist hurt in Summerlin hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2022 - 4:34 pm
 
Metropolitan Police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Summerlin on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of Alta Drive and Fox Hill Drive at 3:07 p.m. in response to a motorcyclist who had been hit by a car.

Police said the motorcyclist has been taken to University Medical Center, and the driver of the car fled the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

THE LATEST