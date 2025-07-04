87°F
Crime

Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash on July 4th in Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review Journal, File)
July 4, 2025 - 5:14 am
July 4, 2025 - 5:14 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment after a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on the Fourth of July in Las Vegas.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 12:44 a.m. at the intersection of North Durango and I215.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. An adult male motorcyclist was confirmed deceased at the scene, police said.

NHP noted that the driver of the pickup truck has been arrested on suspicion of impairment.

No further information was immediately available.

