Motorist accused of reckless driving in death of cyclist

A motorist who struck and killed a cyclist last month after losing control of his car has been arrested in connection with the crash, according to Las Vegas police.

Julius Cardell Hopkins, 32, was jailed Thursday on one felony count each of reckless driving causing death or substantial bodily harm and child abuse, court records show.

Additional details about his arrest were not immediately available.

About 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, Nathan Miller was pedaling north on Nellis Boulevard, near Blanton Drive, when a Dodge Challenger struck him, police said.

Police said Hopkins was trying to pass another car when he lost control and veered into Miller, who was riding in the far-right lane.

The Challenger then drove off the road and hit a fence and an unoccupied car, police said.

Miller, 32, was hospitalized but died the following morning, police said.

Hopkins, who was not considered impaired, and his two passengers — a woman and a young child — were uninjured, police said.

He faces additional misdemeanor counts of driving without a license and with no registration or insurance, records show.

