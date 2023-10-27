75°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Motorist accused of reckless driving in death of cyclist

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2023 - 9:52 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorist who struck and killed a cyclist last month after losing control of his car has been arrested in connection with the crash, according to Las Vegas police.

Julius Cardell Hopkins, 32, was jailed Thursday on one felony count each of reckless driving causing death or substantial bodily harm and child abuse, court records show.

Additional details about his arrest were not immediately available.

About 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, Nathan Miller was pedaling north on Nellis Boulevard, near Blanton Drive, when a Dodge Challenger struck him, police said.

Police said Hopkins was trying to pass another car when he lost control and veered into Miller, who was riding in the far-right lane.

The Challenger then drove off the road and hit a fence and an unoccupied car, police said.

Miller, 32, was hospitalized but died the following morning, police said.

Hopkins, who was not considered impaired, and his two passengers — a woman and a young child — were uninjured, police said.

He faces additional misdemeanor counts of driving without a license and with no registration or insurance, records show.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police: Man with active DUI warrant caused four-vehicle crash downtown
Police: Man with active DUI warrant caused four-vehicle crash downtown
Police: Driver in fatal crash arrested twice before on DUI charges
Police: Driver in fatal crash arrested twice before on DUI charges
Woman sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 6-month-old
Woman sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 6-month-old
Multiple-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas leaves many injured, one driver missing
Multiple-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas leaves many injured, one driver missing
Firefighter suspected of DUI in hit-and-run crash
Firefighter suspected of DUI in hit-and-run crash
Police: Las Vegas firefighter was speeding prior to DUI hit-and-run crash
Police: Las Vegas firefighter was speeding prior to DUI hit-and-run crash