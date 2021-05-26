Motorist who drove into oncoming traffic faces DUI charge

Ascencion Rodriguez Soria, 42, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm.

Ascencion Rodriguez Soria (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas motorist has been arrested after police say he drove his pickup at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic while passing another car, causing a head-on collision that seriously injured a woman.

Ascencion Rodriguez Soria, 42, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm, failure to stop at an accident and giving a false statement to an officer. Police said the arrest stems from a head-on collision at 8:10 p.m. Saturday on East Washington Avenue near North Christy Lane.

Police said in an arrest report for Soria that he was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup westbound on Washington at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

“He drove into oncoming traffic in the eastbound travel lane one to pass the car in front of him,” police said.

His truck then collided with a Nissan Murano that was headed eastbound, causing one of the vehicles to flip. The female driver of the Murano was seriously injured, police said.

Police said Soria fled on foot but he was chased down and arrested by police.

“Officers could smell a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from him,” police said. “His eyes were extremely bloodshot, he had slurred speech, and he had an unsteady gait.”

Police said Soria acknowledged drinking at a nearby restaurant prior to the crash. He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on June 1 for the status check on the filing of a criminal complaint.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.