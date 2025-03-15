52°F
MS-13 gang member arrested, FBI Las Vegas announces

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2025 - 6:12 pm
 

The FBI in Las Vegas has joined with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to arrest a MS-13 gang member.

In a post on the social media platform X, the FBI said the “watch-listed” gang member arrived in Las Vegas on a flight from New York on Friday.

“This arrest emphasizes the vital importance of teamwork in safeguarding our community,” the FBI said.

MS-13 is a transnational gang that originated in Los Angeles and gained a grip on much of Central America.

ICE has increased its capacity in Southern Nevada for people in the federal agency’s custody. ICE holds detainees at the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump.

