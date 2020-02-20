Mug shot released of suspect in fatal wrong-way crash in Las Vegas

Ciera Brawer, 20, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 2 at the Regional Justice Center.

Ciera Brawer (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol has released a mug shot of the suspect in a deadly wrong-way crash in January.

Ciera Brawer, 20, of Las Vegas, was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death in the Jan. 17 crash at the airport connector that killed Christopher Garcia, 45.

An arrest report said Brawer reportedly told police “I was driving drunk and I think I hit someone. I think I was on the wrong side of the road but I don’t know.”

Police said Brawer smelled like alcohol and her speech was slurred. She was hospitalized and required surgery for her injuries.

Brawer, who is in the Clark County Detention Center on $50,000 bond, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 2 at the Regional Justice Center.

