Multiple arrests made after ‘unruly crowd’ gathers on the Strip

Multiple people were arrested after an “unruly crowd” formed outside a resort property on the Strip early Sunday morning, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, a large crowd formed in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. due to a performance. The crowd eventually began to affect the flow of traffic. Officers contacted the crowd and attempted to take multiple individuals into custody. At some point, an officer was struck by an item thrown by an individual but did not result in injury.

Eleven people have been arrested, police said in the release. Due to the nature of the incident, multiple area commands responded and matters came to a peaceful resolution. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic had returned to normal by 3 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.