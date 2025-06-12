Nearly 100 arrested in downtown Las Vegas ICE protest, police say

“The protest was declared an unlawful assembly after protestors failed to obey lawful orders,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Prosecutors may seek death for suspect in shooting in front of Bellagio that killed 2

‘I think someone is dead’: 911 audio details moments following fatal Strip shooting

Las Vegas police detain a nonviolent protester before dragging him away on the ground on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers detain people protesting against ICE at Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers detain people protesting against ICE at Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers detain people protesting against ICE at Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers detain and arrest people protesting against ICE at Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers detain and arrest people protesting against ICE at Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ninety-four people were arrested and seven juveniles were issued citations during Wednesday night’s demonstration in downtown Las Vegas, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

“The protest was declared an unlawful assembly after protestors failed to obey lawful orders,” the release said. “Violent actions included protestors throwing water bottles and rocks at LVMPD officers. Several roadways were also blocked by protestors.”

Tear gas was deployed by police as several hundred people gathered and marched in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night to protest the Trump administration’s enforcement tactics against illegal immigration.

The protest started Wednesday evening at the corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Clark Avenue, and was part of a growing number of demonstrations taking place in cities across the country against enforcement actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Metropolitan Police Department used tear gas at about 9:30 p.m., causing people to start running and screaming, after police said in a post on X just after 9 p.m. that the gathering was “unlawful” because protesters were “engaging in illegal activity.”

“LVMPD understands the rights of our citizens to exercise their First Amendment rights but will not tolerate acts of violence and vandalism resulting from these protests,” Thursday’s release said. “As a reminder to the public, we ask that those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights do so peacefully and lawfully.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.