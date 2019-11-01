Nearly 1,900 grams of meth seized at Las Vegas home

Police seized nearly 1,900 grams of methamphetamine from a Las Vegas home in June after a four-month investigation by the Boulder City Police Department.

Robert Mestas (from left), Clara Power and Gordon Knighton (Boulder City Police Department)

Undercover agents had purchased narcotics from the home of Robert Mestas, the Boulder City Police Department said in a release Thursday.

A search warrant was executed by the Metropolitan Police Department’s SWAT team. Mestas left the house with another suspect, Clara Power, in a 2002 BMW before the SWAT team arrived. Police located the vehicle at a nearby convenience store and arrested Mestas and Power. A third suspect, Gordon Knighton, was arrested as well.

At the residence officers seized four firearms, $2,741 in cash, a “mobile forgery lab” used to make fraudulent documents and credit cards, and about 1,892 grams of crystal methamphetamine, Boulder City police said.

In Thursday’s statement, Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea said that though the city is small, it is not immune to the dangers of the drug trade.

“Getting these drugs, guns and suspects off the streets of Boulder City could save lives,” Shea said. “It certainly helps me sleep easier at night knowing we made a dent in the drug trade here.”

In a phone call Thursday night, Boulder City police said none of the suspects is currently in custody, but said they could not give more information, citing the ongoing investigation.

