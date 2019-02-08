Nebraska prison escapee was living on streets in Las Vegas

Anthony Gafford (U.S. Marshals Service)

A fugitive who escaped from a prison in Nebraska was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anthony Gafford, 40, left the community corrections center in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday and never returned, according to a news release. Gafford was serving a 30-to-50-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1997. He was found guilty in the murder of 16-year-old Jacque Holbert in Omaha, Nebraska.

Gafford was scheduled to be released in December 2022.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Nebraska developed information that Gafford fled to Las Vegas and was living on the streets, according to the release. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department was able to locate Gafford in the area of East Charleston and Lamb Boulevards. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center pending his extradition to Nebraska.

The Nevada Fugitive Investigative Strike Team (NV FIST) is a permanent task force that brings together the resources and expertise of state, local and federal agencies in a coordinated effort to arrest dangerous and violent fugitives. NV FIST is led by the U.S. Marshals and is comprised of Deputy U.S. Marshals and law enforcement officers from the Metropolitan Police Department, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Division of Investigations and the Nevada Department of Corrections.