Neighbors evacuated as east Las Vegas standoff continues

Las Vegas police are responding to a Friday morning barricade in the northeast valley.

Las Vegas police blocked off a northeast valley neighborhood early Friday morning while they try to coax a man out of house on Waterdragon Avenue. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who might be armed is refusing to leave a house on the 6300 block of Waterdragon Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street and Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

Crisis negotiators are using a bullhorn asking the man to come outside with his hands up.

Several people were evacuated from the area around the home and gathered at nearby Brookman Elementary School. One neighbor said the people living in the home moved in about six months ago.

A neighbor said he's heard the bullhorning for a couple of hours now pic.twitter.com/psX1srdiNh — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) August 11, 2017

Two women, one holding a black spaniel, parked outside the school about 5 a.m. They live in the neighborhood and left for temporary shelter at the school. Police knocked on the door and approached them about evacuating.

“They didn’t ask us,” one of the women said, “They told us.”

Three people stood on the northeast corner of the intersection of Mt. Hood and Washington and gawked at the incident about 4:30 a.m. One of the onlookers, Michael Empey, said he’d heard police speaking over the public address system for a few hours.

Mt. Hood was closed at the south end of Washington early Friday as police investigated.

