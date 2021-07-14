106°F
Crime

Nellis airman sentenced for selling drugs, firearms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2021 - 5:25 pm
 
(Getty Images)

An Air Force master sergeant was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison for selling methamphetamine and trafficking in firearms.

Michael Reimers, 41, was assigned to Nellis Air Force Base when he sold an AK-47, a .26-caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun to various buyers without a license, court records show.

The transactions occurred between July 11, 2019, and Sept. 4, 2019, and also included large quantities of meth and cocaine to the same buyers, according to the documents.

Reimers pleaded guilty in April to one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

In addition to imposing a 32-month prison term, U.S. District Judge Kent Dawson sentenced Reimers to three years of supervised release.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

