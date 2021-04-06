Nellis serviceman admits he offered to sell AK-47, other weapons

A master sergeant at Nellis Air Force Base pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling methamphetamine and dealing in firearms, according to the Department of Justice.

A master sergeant at Nellis Air Force Base pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to selling methamphetamine and dealing in firearms, according to the Department of Justice.

Michael Reimers, 41, was arrested in 2019 on charges of drug and weapons trafficking. The Las Vegas man pleaded guilty to one count of distributing a controlled substance and one count of dealing in firearms without a license.

According to the Justice Department, Reimers admitted in court that he offered to sell multiple firearms without a license to various buyers between July and September of 2019. The weapons incuded an AK-47, a .26-caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun. He admitted in 2019 that he sold the shotgun to an undocumented immigrant.

He also sold methamphetamine to one buyer for $800 in 2019, according to the Justice Department.

Reimers entered active duty in April 2000, became a master sergeant in July 2011 and began working at Nellis in 2016, according to the Air Force base.

At Nellis, he was assigned to the 99th communications squadron as a noncommissioned officer in charge of installing spectrum operations, the base said. Reimers received four Air Force commendation medals, a joint service commendation medal and a defense meritorious service medal.

Reimers’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 13.

