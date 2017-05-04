Nevada Corrections Department announces inmate’s death

Mack Woods. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate serving time at Ely State Prison died on Sunday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Mack Woods, 31, was transferred to William Bee Ririe Hospital in Ely from the prison. He was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas on April 20, and died 10 days later.

Woods was serving a sentence of 60 to 240 months for being a habitual criminal and for the crime of attempted battery by a prisoner.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine Woods’ cause and manner of death.

