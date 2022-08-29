102°F
Nevada corrections officer accused of mistreating prisoner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2022 - 1:47 pm
 
Updated August 29, 2022 - 2:59 pm
(Getty Images)

A Nevada Department of Corrections officer has been charged with oppression in what authorities said was a battery on an inmate.

Quentin Murphy, 37, also faces charges of battery and inhumanity to a prisoner in a criminal complaint filed Aug. 16 in Las Vegas Justice Court by the Nevada attorney general’s office. According to the complaint, Murphy was charged after an inmate named Zackaria Luz was shoved on Dec. 8, 2021.

The complaint contends Murphy caused Luz’s head “to strike a door, doorframe, and or/wall one or more times” while Luz was in restraints. It was not immediately clear which facility the incident unfolded at, but it happened in Clark County, according to the complaint.

Murphy’s attorney, Dewayne Nobles, issued a statement on Murphy’s behalf Monday afternoon.

“We are awaiting production of discovery from the prosecutor, so we can review and dissect these allegations,” Nobles said in an email. “My client strongly looks forward to having his day in court and zealously challenging these allegations.”

Murphy was released on his own recognizance. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

