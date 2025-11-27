55°F
Crime

Nevada criminal, living as a fugitive for several years, arrested in Las Vegas

Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2025 - 5:59 pm
 

A convicted criminal has been arrested in Las Vegas after living several years as a fugitive.

Khalifa Sikes was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday by state police, the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation and the U.S. Marshals Service, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement. He is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

Sikes was wanted in Nevada for probation violations. The statement said Sikes “was previously convicted of repeatedly pandering a juvenile and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. In a separate case, he was found in possession of several baggies of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle with an obliterated serial number, and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in August 2018. On April 13, 2019, Sikes received suspended prison sentences of 12 to 36 months in two separate cases and was placed on probation. He briefly participated in supervision before absconding in October 2019. Based on his criminal conduct, Sikes was deemed a threat to the safety and security of the public.”

A joint fugitive investigation began in August. The coordinated effort resulted in Sikes’ arrest in Las Vegas. Investigators found baggies of marijuana and a handgun on his person, and a rifle, loaded magazines, and additional ammunition inside his vehicle, the statement said.

