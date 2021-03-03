56°F
Crime

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper arrests Utah man accused of kidnapping

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2021 - 7:28 pm
 
Santiago Nieves (Elko County Sherriff’s Office)
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper arrested a man accused of kidnapping during a traffic stop last month near Elko, according to a Tuesday news release.

On Feb. 18, at 1:11 p.m., the trooper stopped Santiago Emmanuel Nieves, 25, for a speed violation on Interstate 80 near the west Elko exit, according to Highway Patrol.

In the car with Nieves was a 15-year-old girl, according to Highway Patrol. As the trooper spoke with Nieves, he became suspicious of “possible criminal activity.”

Investigators later discovered that the pair met online and had intentions to travel out of the country without her parent’s permission.

Nieves, who is from Taylorsville, Utah, was booked into the Elko County Jail. Highway Patrol said the girl was taken to the Elko County juvenile detention center and released to her parents.

The Elko County district attorney’s office is reviewing this case. No other information was immediately available.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

