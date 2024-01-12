47°F
Crime

Nevada hospitals targeted by fake bomb threats

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 10:55 am
 
Updated January 12, 2024 - 11:01 am
The Sunrise Children’s Hospital sign is seen on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Nevada ...
The Sunrise Children’s Hospital sign is seen on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Nevada institutions, including many hospitals, have been targeted by bomb-threat hoaxes in recent weeks, according to the FBI and the Nevada Hospital Association. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
University Medical Center is seen in a photo from June 2022. Nevada institutions, including man ...
University Medical Center is seen in a photo from June 2022. Nevada institutions, including many hospitals, have been targeted by bomb-threat hoaxes in recent weeks, according to the FBI and the Nevada Hospital Association. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5 (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada institutions have been targeted by bomb-threat hoaxes in recent weeks, according to the FBI and the Nevada Hospital Association.

The association — in its most recent newsletter released this week — announced that the threats had been emailed to hospitals across the state for a third week in a row.

On a recent day, someone emailed “virtually all Nevada hospitals” stating that the writer had placed explosives in the facilities and that an explosion was imminent, the newsletter said.

The newsletter did not name the targeted hospitals.

“Federal and local authorities are all involved and reported that it hasn’t been just hospitals receiving these threats,” the newsletter said. “Schools, government buildings, correctional facilities and others throughout the state are also receiving emailed threats.”

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault said the Nevada threats had hit private and public facilities.

“The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” she wrote in an emailed statement. “While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”

The Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment, adding that it was not a “lead” agency in the cases.

Similar threats directed at state Capitol buildings outside Nevada disrupted operations earlier this month, according to The Associated Press.

The AP also reported about increases in bomb threats, as well as reports of fake shootings that prompt heavy law enforcement responses to public officials’ homes and that can lead to fatal confrontations.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

