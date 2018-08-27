Nevada inmate, 43, dies at Carson City medical facility

A Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate died Sunday morning at the center’s regional medical facility in Carson City.

John Ibarra, 43 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

John Ibarra, 43, died at 5:13 a.m., according to a Nevada Department of Corrections news release.

Ibarra was a parole violator, and was serving a 28- to 72-month sentence for sexually motivated coercion. He was committed from Clark County on Nov. 29, 2016.

A cause of death was not provided; an autopsy will be scheduled. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner responded. Ibarra’s family has been notified.

