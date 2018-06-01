Nevada inmate dies after found unresponsive in cell

An inmate at High Desert State Prison died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Joshua Louis Owens (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate at High Desert State Prison died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Joshua Louis Owens, 37, was transferred to Centennial Hills Hospital after he was found, but later died.

Owens was imprisoned in January 2017 and was serving 19-48 months for resisting a public officer with the use of a deadly weapon.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine Owens’ cause and manner of death.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.