Crime

Nevada inmate dies at Las Vegas hospital, officials say

Malik Avila. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Angela Rubalcava. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
The High Desert State Prison is seen north of Las Vegas Wednesday, August 20, 2025. (Sam Morris ...
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2025 - 9:26 pm
 

A High Desert State Prison inmate died at a Las Vegas hospital on Saturday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Malik Avila, 24, died at MountainView Hospital, though no cause of death was given in a news release from the department.

Avila was serving a sentence of 10 years to life in connection with the murder of Joseph Jarratt in Dayton in May of 2018. Avila, 17 at the time of the crime, was convicted of second-degree murder.

An autopsy was requested, the department said. High Desert, which is in Indian Springs, is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Las Vegas.

In an unrelated announcement, the department also said Angela Rubalcava, 44, an inmate at Ely State Prison, died Nov. 13. An autopsy was requested for Rubalcava’s cause of death as well, the department said.

Rubalcava had been sentenced to 96 to 240 months for habitual criminal, the department said. He came to the corrections department on April 18, 2017, from Clark County, the department said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

