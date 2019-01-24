Nevada inmate dies of unexplained causes in Carson City prison

Gary Randles was committed from Washoe County on April 2, 1999, and at the time of his death was serving 240 months to life for sexual assault of a victim under 16, the state Corrections Department said.

Gary Randles (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 75-year-old inmate died over the weekend in a Carson City prison, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Gary Randles was pronounced dead about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, the department said. It did not provide any details.

Randles was committed from Washoe County on April 2, 1999, and at the time of his death was serving 240 months to life for sexual assault of a victim under 16, the department said.

The coroner of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.