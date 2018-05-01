Nevada inmate walks away from Carson City work camp

Billy Joe Williamson II, a 28-year-old minimum-security inmate, was last seen at around midnight Monday sleeping in his bunk at the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City.

An inmate who escaped early Tuesday from a Northern Nevada prison remains missing, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Billy Joe Williamson II, a 28-year-old minimum-security inmate, was last seen at around midnight Monday sleeping in his bunk at the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City.

Williamson, a 6-foot-1-inch white man who weighs approximately 190 pounds, has a number of tattoos, including red lips on his left cheek and the words “Brittinese” and “Breana Faye” on his neck.

He wore his hair in dreadlocks at the time of his escape, though officials cautioned he may cut them off. The department said he may be wearing bluejeans and a white shirt under a blue button-down shirt.

He was committed on May 19, 2017, from Washoe County and is serving 12 to 30 months for attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, the department said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

