Nevada inmate’s death in May attributed to natural causes

The death of a Nevada prison inmate in May was due to natural causes, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Daniel Prim, 41, died around 12 p.m. on May 29 at Summerlin Hospital after being transported from the High Desert State Correctional Facility. According to the coroner’s office, Prim died of a poorly differentiated tumor, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and tobacco use.

Prim was serving a sentence of 36 to 132 months at High Desert for voluntary manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections website. He’d been at the facility since being committed from Clark County on Oct. 16, 2017.