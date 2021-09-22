Nevada prison employee accused of trying to smuggle drugs for inmate

A food service employee at Ely State Prison was arrested Tuesday after officials accused her of attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the facility.

Angelica Aguilar (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Angelica Aguilar, 25, was arrested and booked into jail in White Pine County after state investigators found methamphetamine on her at the start of her shift on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Department of Public Safety.

Aguilar, who had been employed at the prison since April, is accused of attempting to smuggle 16 grams of methamphetamine into the prison for an inmate, the statement said.

She has been charged with drug possession and furnishing a controlled substance to a state prisoner, according to the statement.

The 25-year-old was arrested as part of an investigation by the Department of Public Safety, the Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General.

Further information about the investigation was not released.

