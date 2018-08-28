Nevada prison officials search for family of inmate who died

The Nevada Department of Corrections is seeking the public’s assistance to locate kin of Gerald Devine, 66, who died Aug. 23 at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center in Carson City.

Gerald Devine (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Nevada Department of Corrections on Tuesday was still searching for family members of a Northern Nevada inmate who died last week.

Gerald Devine, 66, died Aug. 23 at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center in Carson City. Before his hospitalization, Devine had been housed in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s regional medical facility, officials said.

Devine was serving a 120- to 300-month sentence for trafficking a controlled substance and was committed from Washoe County in April 2010.

As of Tuesday, after an “exhaustive search,” the department still had not been able to locate Devine’s family. Anyone who may know Devine, or knows of a living relative, is asked to call the state Department of Corrections at 775-887-3309.

The Carson City sheriff’s office will conduct his autopsy.

