Nevada State College President Bart Patterson faces DUI charge

Nevada State College President Bart Patterson has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Patterson, 56, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Friday near Green Valley Parkway and Warm Springs Road in Henderson after he was involved in a single-car crash. He was driving home from a charity event.

“I want to always be a role model for them and feel terrible that I let everyone down on what was otherwise a tremendous day for the college,” Patterson said in a statement. “I feel fortunate that nobody was injured and am taking the appropriate steps to ensure this never happens again. While I thought I was in a position to safely drive, clearly I made the wrong choice and am tremendously regretful.”

Patterson is NSC’s longest-serving president. He joined the college as interim president in November 2011, and six months later, was appointed to the role permanently. The state Board of Regents gave him a three-year contract extension in June 2017. He earns a base salary of $290,265.

It’s unclear what action, if any, the Nevada System of Higher Education will take. Thom Reilly, chancellor for the Nevada System of Higher Education, said that Patterson will take some time to assess the situation and cooperate in the legal process.

“I am disappointed by President Patterson’s actions and am thankful that nobody was injured,” Reilly said in a statement. “We need to hold presidents to high standards but understand that people make mistakes.”

Patterson’s arraignment is set for 9 a.m. June 4.

