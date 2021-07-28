Nevada trooper critically injured during I-15 pursuit identified

A trooper who was critically injured when he was struck by a car during a pursuit on Interstate 15 Tuesday has been identified as Micah May, 46.

Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers gather outside University Medical Center on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers gather outside University Medical Center on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A trooper who was critically injured when he was struck by a car during a pursuit on Interstate 15 Tuesday has been identified as Micah May, 46.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release that May remained in critical condition at University Medical Center Wednesday morning. Troopers and officers were observed coming and going from the hospital with supplies and gifts, with one trooper telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal the officers were gathering “for a show of support” for May.

Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said the agency and other law enforcement agencies were trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect Tuesday that began around noon on I-15 and extended to “several surface streets” in North Las Vegas.

“The suspect’s vehicle struck Nevada State Trooper Micah May while he was deploying stop-sticks on the I-15 near Sahara Ave. in an effort to bring the pursuit to a safe resolution,” Smaka said.

Smaka said officers shot and killed the driver after stopping the vehicle near the site where May was hit. The individual killed in the shooting has not been publicly identified.

“Trooper May was airlifted to UMC Trauma, where he remains in critical condition at this time,” Smaka said Wednesday morning.

May joined the Nevada Department of Public Safety in April 2008. He is the married father of two children.

The Injured Police Officer Fund (IPOF) is establishing a fund to assist May’s family.

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, and updates will be provided after the conclusion of their investigation,” Smaka said.

Smaka said the the Highway Patrol and its officers were grateful for community support demonstrated to May.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.