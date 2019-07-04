Nevada troopers seize nearly $5K worth of illegal fireworks

On July 3, troopers patrolled state Route 160 in search of fireworks scofflaws and, according to an early morning news release, the Highway Patrol made 67 stops.

Nevada Highway Patrol confiscated nearly $5,000 in fireworks Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (NHP)

Nevada Highway Patrol has been true to its word about enforcing a Clark County ordinance aimed at curbing the use of illegal and dangerous fireworks.

More than a dozen drivers were issued misdemeanor citations for possessing dangerous fireworks within Clark County, NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. Troopers seized approximately $5,000 worth of fireworks, which were turned over to the Clark County Fire Department so they could safely destroyed.