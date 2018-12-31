New details on Clark County judge’s arrest for domestic battery

The 18-year-old son of Clark County District Judge Stefany Miley refused medical attention and declined to give a written statement to police after his mother allegedly slapped him in the face, according to a police report.

Judge Stefany A. Miley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The 18-year-old son of Clark County District Judge Stefany Miley refused medical attention and declined to give a written statement to police after he alleged his mother slapped him in the face, according to a police report obtained by the Review-Journal.

Miley, 48, was charged with battery domestic violence on Dec. 22 after her son said the two quarreled about his driving on Charleston Boulevard while inside her gray four-door 2017 Lexus.

The judge’s son told police that they were headed to her home at about 6:45 that evening when he drove through a yellow light at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Canyon Pointe, “causing Stefany to become very upset with him,” the report stated.

During the quarrel, the teen told police, “he called her multiple names, which caused her to become even more upset.”

He said that she slapped his face and “continued to hit him for what he believed to be approximately two minutes before she finally stopped.”

When they reached the judge’s home, the quarrel continued, but she allowed him to pick up his belongings and leave with his father, attorney Edward Miley. The judge and her 51-year-old husband are in the midst of a divorce.

One of Edward Miley’s lawyers and friends, Bruce Gale, called police after reading a text message the teen sent to his father.

When police responded, the teen refused to allow officers to photograph his “busted lip” taken, though a Metro officer observed the injury, noting “dry blood and reddening on the left side of his head,” the report stated.

Gale said that the couple’s 8-year-old son also was in the car at the time, though that is not indicated in the police report.

Miley, who has served on the bench since 2005, is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Municipal Court on the battery charge later this month.

Her attorney, David Chesnoff, told the Review-Journal last week that the judge intends on “vigorously defending herself against these mere allegations.”

In 2009, the judge’s husband also faced domestic abuse charges, after she told police he was abusive toward her and threatened to kill the family dog. She was granted a temporary restraining order and later filed for divorce before the couple reconciled.

