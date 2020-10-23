New leads sought in 2003 death of woman who frequented Las Vegas

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s new special investigations unit is re-investigating the death of Mille Rae Ruth Dauster, who was 44.

Mille Rae Ruth Dauster (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new information related to the 2003 death of a woman “known to frequent Las Vegas and Laughlin.”

Mille Rae Ruth Dauster, who was 44, was found dead 10 miles northeast of Laughlin on Dec. 27, 2003. Her body was recovered in the desert about a quarter-mile from Katherine Mine Road, according to a Friday statement from the sheriff’s office.

“It appeared to detectives that the body was dragged to the location, however previous storms washed away any identifiable tracks in the area,” Friday’s statement said. “There were obvious signs of trauma to the the victim’s body.”

Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen said the department’s new special investigations unit is re-investigating the case in the hopes that someone who wasn’t comfortable speaking 17 years ago may be more willing now.

“Maybe at this point, someone who may have known her or may have been involved may be comfortable talking,” she said. “We’re looking to revisit a lot of cases with new the Special Investigations Unit.”

Mortensen said Dauster’s family didn’t know where she lived at the time of her death, but she had previously lived in Las Vegas and Laughlin.

Anyone with information may call the Special Investigations Unit at 928-753-0753, ext. 4408.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.