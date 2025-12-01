Newly released video shows explosion at Piero’s Italian Cuisine

The video shows the suspects placing the device at the door to the restaurant and fleeing before it explodes.

Las Vegas police investigate the area around Piero’s restaurant after an explosive device was found there Thursday, November 13, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Newly released video shows the explosion at Piero’s Italian Cuisine last month.

Two heavily covered people approach the restaurant, one on foot and one on a scooter in the video released Monday by the Clark County District Court. One places a dark bag in front of the door to the business. The two then flee and the device explodes.

Clark County grand jurors have indicted 35-year-old John Navarro, 34-year-old Sarah Hernandez and 54-year-old Phillip Gonzales in connection with the Nov. 13 explosion.

Prosecutors have said a fourth suspect was arrested in Arizona.

