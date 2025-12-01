57°F
Crime

Newly released video shows explosion at Piero’s Italian Cuisine

Las Vegas police investigate the area around Piero’s restaurant after an explosive device was found there Thursday, November 13, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate the area around Piero’s restaurant after an explosive device was found there Thursday, November 13, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2025 - 3:48 pm
 
Updated December 1, 2025 - 3:54 pm

Newly released video shows the explosion at Piero’s Italian Cuisine last month.

Two heavily covered people approach the restaurant, one on foot and one on a scooter in the video released Monday by the Clark County District Court. One places a dark bag in front of the door to the business. The two then flee and the device explodes.

Clark County grand jurors have indicted 35-year-old John Navarro, 34-year-old Sarah Hernandez and 54-year-old Phillip Gonzales in connection with the Nov. 13 explosion.

Prosecutors have said a fourth suspect was arrested in Arizona.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

