NHP arrests driver with nearly 4 times legal limit for blood alcohol

The driver blew a 0.302 percent blood alcohol reading, the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command said in a post on Twitter. The state’s legal limit is 0.08 percent.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A driver whose blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit was arrested Wednesday night by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.

We can promise you that they will not be serving corned beef and cabbage where this motorist is going. ☘️ Almost 4 times the legal limit, thankfully nobody was killed by this driver. #drivesober #lasvegas #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/iazqvp5i3j — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 18, 2021

The driver blew a 0.302 percent blood alcohol reading, the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command said in a post on Twitter. The state’s legal limit is 0.08 percent.

According to the tweet, no one was harmed by the driver.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.