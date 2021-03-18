57°F
Crime

NHP arrests driver with nearly 4 times legal limit for blood alcohol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2021 - 10:10 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A driver whose blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit was arrested Wednesday night by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.

The driver blew a 0.302 percent blood alcohol reading, the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command said in a post on Twitter. The state’s legal limit is 0.08 percent.

According to the tweet, no one was harmed by the driver.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

