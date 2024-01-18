NHP: Man who fatally struck vehicle on I-15 had previous DUI conviction

Christopher Walker, 32, was arrested Saturday after a crash on northbound Interstate 15, near Cheyenne Avenue.

Suzanne Chapel is seen in a screenshot from a GoFundMe page. (GoFundMe)

A man with a previous DUI conviction drove drunk Saturday morning, authorities said, when he struck a disabled vehicle on Interstate 15 killing a 21-year-old woman inside.

A 2015 BMW was disabled on the left shoulder of northbound I-15, near the Cheyenne Avenue off-ramp at 2:15 a.m. Jan 13.

A 2020 Chevy pickup drove into the shoulder and crashed into the BMW. Suzanne Chapel, the passenger in the BMW, died at the scene, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol statement.

An online fundraiser to pay for Chapel’s funeral expenses had raised more than $13,000 as of Thursday morning.

Christopher Walker, 32, the driver of the Chevy, was charged with failing to maintain a travel lane and DUI resulting in death and serious injury, court records show.

According to Walker’s arrest report, a highway patrol trooper who responded to the crash had to hold Walker up to keep from falling over. The trooper smelled alcohol on Walker whose speech was slurred.

Walker asked a trooper, according to the report, if he was under arrest because, “I came from the bar? Do you arrest everybody that come from the bar?”

Walker pleaded guilty to DUI in 2018, according to the report.

An online fundraiser identified the driver of the BMW as a man named Isaiah. The fundraiser did not include his last name and said his vehicle ran out of gas causing them to pull over. Isaiah was hospitalized and “fighting for his life,” according to the fundraiser.

Court records show Walker posted $50,000 bail and is due in court on Jan. 31. Jail records as of Thursday morning showed Walker remained in custody at Clark County Detention Center.

